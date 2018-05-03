JAY-Z is having more legal trouble. The rapper is reportedly being sued for nearly $600,000 by two Swedish law firms over his music streaming company Tidal. The two firms accused the rapper of hiring them to purchase the streaming service and then failing to pay them for their job.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, S. Carter Enterprises hired companies, Roschier and SEB as representation in the deal to purchase Tidal back in 2014. They were supposed to “act as financial advisor and handling the settlement agent to Carter Enterprises or its designee for the Tidal deal.”

Tidal successfully launched in 2015, so Roschier billed S. Carter Enterprises for $629,000. In May 2015, Roschier reportedly received partial payments, but Hov reportedly still owed $294,000. Similarly, SEB billed Jay’s company $785,894, but only received partial payments, leaving $304,383 on the tab. Meanwhile, both companies assert S. Carter Enterprises never disputed the bills.

So, both firms are suing for the remaining balance of the bills, which totals to $598,383. JAY-Z has not responded to the recent reports.