Rhymefest And Kim Kardashian Exchange Fiery Words On Twitter

At one time, Che “Rhymefest” Smith and Kanye West were the best of friends, but after Drake’s burning “Duppy Freestyle,” the rapper and activist is now meriting the ire of Mrs. West for seemingly taking the OVO captain’s side.

In a tweet, the 40-year-old Chicago native called West out for his poor handling of Donda’s House, a nonprofit co-founded by the two rappers in honor of West’s late mother.

@Drake when G.O.O.D. Music sends the money they owe you, will you please help us rebuild Kanye’s mothers house for the youth of Chicago. I spoke to Kanye about it. His response was “fuck the youth of Chicago” — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 26, 2018

After Fest merited a few raised eyebrows, the Golden Globe and Academy Award winning artist stood by his tweet.

I’m asking @Drake to help the part of Chicago Kanye has Abandoned! Please contact @DondasHouse — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 26, 2018

I’ll take the Heat because I know who & what I’m dealing with! I also have Proof! What do you do when your brother turns into #DarthVader — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 26, 2018

I’m not coming at Kanye, I’m coming back for Chicago! — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 26, 2018

Kim Kardashian soon learned of Fest’s scathing remarks about her husband, and hopped on Twitter to take few shots of her own.

U haven’t been right since u got kicked out of the studio in Hawaii wearing fake Yeezy’s @RHYMEFEST 😂 You’re over levergenging Kanye’s name & asked Kanye to donate money to u so stop w your fake community politics & lies. Truth is you haven’t been able to sustain the foundation — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

I saw you at our studio a few weeks ago so why didn’t you bring this up then @RHYMEFEST ? You were trying to get Kanye to listen to your sub par beats. You have the audacity to use Kanye’s mom name to try to shead a negative light on Kanye. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda’s House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run! @RHYMEFEST — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

Oh and lastly your flight cancelled to Wyoming. You thought you were really worthy to be on this album 😂😂😂 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

Sorry to all of my followers for flooding my timeline I know you have no idea who Rhymefest is. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 26, 2018

While Kanye remained visibly silent throughout the ferocious exchange, many assumed it was the G.O.O.D Music founder who was tweeting from his wife’s account. None the less, Twitter seemed to roll its eyes at Mrs. West entering the feud.

Kim’s tweets are trash. Her focuses are flights and fake Yeezys. Then she questions Rhymefest’s “worthiness” to be on a Kanye album. His worthiness. To be on a Kanye album. Girl, bye. — Karlie Hustle (@THEkarliehustle) May 27, 2018

Rhymefest however didn’t let Kardashian’s “I know you have no idea who Rhymefest is.” jab go unchecked and responded with a full statement of his own.

Hey @KimKardashian good to hear from you. Here’s my response pic.twitter.com/dWvwZfr1b5 — Rhymefest (@RHYMEFEST) May 27, 2018

How do you feel about Rhymefest’s actions? Was he wrong to publicly out his one time friend, or is this further proof Kanye West needs help? Sound off in the comments below.