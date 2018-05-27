Rhymefest And Kim Kardashian Exchange Fiery Words On Twitter

CREDIT: Getty Images

At one time, Che “Rhymefest” Smith and Kanye West were the best of friends, but after Drake’s burning “Duppy Freestyle,” the rapper and activist is now meriting the ire of Mrs. West for seemingly taking the OVO captain’s side.

In a tweet, the 40-year-old Chicago native called West out for his poor handling of Donda’s House, a nonprofit co-founded by the two rappers in honor of West’s late mother.

After Fest merited a few raised eyebrows, the Golden Globe and Academy Award winning artist stood by his tweet.

Kim Kardashian soon learned of Fest’s scathing remarks about her husband, and hopped on Twitter to take few shots of her own.

While Kanye remained visibly silent throughout the ferocious exchange, many assumed it was  the G.O.O.D Music founder who was tweeting from his wife’s account. None the less, Twitter seemed to roll its eyes at Mrs. West entering the feud.

Rhymefest however didn’t let Kardashian’s “I know you have no idea who Rhymefest is.” jab go unchecked and responded with a full statement of his own.

How do you feel about Rhymefest’s actions? Was he wrong to publicly out his one time friend, or is this further proof Kanye West needs help? Sound off in the comments below.

