Rich the Kid and his wife, Antonette Willis, have been going through a divorce since April. Now this divorce is getting uglier. According to TMZ, Willis is claiming that the Queens-born rapper physically abused her and forced her to have several abortions.

TMZ also reports that Willis said: “it was common for police to be called to their house,” her forced her to have at least three abortions.

Willis and Roger share a 1-year-old daughter, Queen, and 2-year-old son, King.

In related Rich the Kid news, the Atlant-raised MC recently announced that Rich Forever 4 is dropping July 13. The third installment of Rich Forever was released June 2017.