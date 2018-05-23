Rich The Kid Reportedly Forced Wife To Have Abortions
Rich the Kid and his wife, Antonette Willis, have been going through a divorce since April. Now this divorce is getting uglier. According to TMZ, Willis is claiming that the Queens-born rapper physically abused her and forced her to have several abortions.
TMZ also reports that Willis said: “it was common for police to be called to their house,” her forced her to have at least three abortions.
Willis and Roger share a 1-year-old daughter, Queen, and 2-year-old son, King.
In related Rich the Kid news, the Atlant-raised MC recently announced that Rich Forever 4 is dropping July 13. The third installment of Rich Forever was released June 2017.
JULY 13TH RICH 4 EVER WILL BE AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE 🏹🔥💯💪🏾⏰✍🏾 pic.twitter.com/EFiSovw31V
— RICH THE KID (@richthekid) May 22, 2018