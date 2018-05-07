The 2018 Met Gala has finally arrived! While fashion’s biggest night will undoubtedly bring out some of the best looks we’ve seen all year, the only thing on our minds is what Rihanna plans to wear to the function.

This year’s theme is: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” This particular subject is meant to incorporate the Catholic church’s influence on style throughout the years. So, it’s likely we will see a lot of capes, crowns, and crosses. The theme has already garnered a number of raised eyebrows and is bound to dig up more controversy as the red carpet unravels.

But in others news, Rihanna will reportedly serve as a cohost, so it’s possible we could get multiple outfit changes from the fashionista. The 2018 Met Gala will reportedly occur on May 7. A live dispatch is available on E! In the meantime, let’s revisit Rihanna’s best looks throughout the years. From 3D-petal skirts to voluminous cape trains, see our top choices below.

1. 2017: Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons

CREDIT: Getty Images

2. 2015: China: Through the Looking Glass

CREDIT: Getty Images

3. 2014: Charles James: Beyond Fashion

CREDIT: Getty Images

4. 2012: Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations

CREDIT: Getty Images

5. 2011: Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty

CREDIT: Getty Images

2009: The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion