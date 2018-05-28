Rihanna had reason to celebrate in recent days following the victory of Barbados’ first female prime minister, Mia Amor Mottley.

Mottley, the head of the Barbados Labour Party, won in a landslide victory Thursday (May 24) against the Caribbean island’s Democratic Labour Party. Rihanna was quick to share her approval on social media.

“Say hello to my new prime minister and most importantly the FIRST FEMALE prime minister of Barbados … the honorable Prime Minister @mamottley ————————————————,” the Barbados native wrote Friday. “Well deserved and about time! breaking barriers and making history in so many ways!!! Congratulations.”

The 52-year-old lawyer is Barbados’ first female leader since gaining independence from Britain in 1966. Over the past decade, the island had been governed by Prime Minister Freundel Stuart, a member of the DLP.

This article was originally published by Billboard.