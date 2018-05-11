Rihanna Drops Inclusive ‘Savage X Fenty’ Lingerie Line

Rihanna’s highly anticipated lingerie line is finally here! After a series of announcements and teasers, Savage x Fenty dropped in the early hours of Friday morning (May 11), and fans can’t get over the inclusive and sexy pieces.

In celebration of the new launch, Rihanna shared Savage x Fenty video, which showed behind-the-scenes of the singer modeling one of her t-shirt bras. As previously noted, the collection includes an assortment of bras, underwear, bustier, garter belts, and handcuffs. The official site includes models of all different shapes and sizes. Not surprisingly, some items are already sold out.

Following the release, many fans hopped on Twitter to share their initial thoughts and reviews. Many commended Rihanna on her inclusion of plus-size women and racial diversity. Others commented on how difficult it was to purchase their favorite items, as there were too many customers visiting the site simultaneously.

I can’t put in words how refreshing it is to go on the #savagexfenty website and see women of all different shapes and colors modeling the line — Abby O (@OstellinoAbby) May 11, 2018

Thank you @rihanna for making sure #savagexfenty is so inclusive. Im absolutely blown away by the beautiful models and the way they own their bodies😭😭😭 yaaaaas — Ди (@mommaa_dee) May 11, 2018

#SavageXFenty I ❤️ the choices! So many to choose from, no matter what size! — T (@ToccaraJackson4) May 11, 2018

just give @rihanna any money i had on me in my life insurance policy because i'm pretty sure i'm gunna die without the entire #SavageXFenty collection anyways — la fleur (@rxbxccagee) May 11, 2018

Of her new line, Rihanna told Vogue that she wanted to creat a collection that would celebrate all women’s figures. “I’m not built like a Victoria’s Secret girl, and I still feel very beautiful and confident in my lingerie,” she said. Savage x Fenty is available online here. Check out some of the pieces below.

CREDIT: Savage x Fenty

CREDIT: Savage x Fenty

CREDIT: Savage x Fenty