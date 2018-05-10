Rihanna’s Home Invaded By An Overnight Burglar

Celebrities really need to upgrade their security systems.

Rihanna was the latest celeb to experience a home invasion this month. Police reportedly arrested a male suspect who broke into Rih’s LA-area residence and reportedly stayed the night, TMZ reports.

Law enforcements reportedly responded to the Fenty maven’s home on Thursday morning (May 10), after suspicions that an intruder had tampered with the home’s alarm system. Upon officers’ arrival, they witnessed a man on the premises who appeared to have stayed at the residence overnight. Cops reportedly ordered the man to exit the home, but he wasn’t obedient. As a result, the assailant was reportedly tased before being detained. It’s unclear why the tase gun was utilized however.

Luckily, Rihanna and her crew were not home at the time of the break-in. There is also no report of anything being stolen from the home. As for the unidentified burglar, he was reportedly booked for residential burglary and trespassing.

In other Rihanna news, the star is gearing up for the grand launch of her lingerie line, Savage x Fenty. Th new collection will reportedly feature an assortment of bras, underwear, bustiers, and even handcuffs. Savage x Fenty drops on May 11. Stay tuned for more updates.