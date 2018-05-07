As if it wasn’t already to be expected, Rihanna shut down the 2018 Met Gala red carpet in a stunning Maison Margiela outfit fit for a Pope.

That’s right, the Bad Gal, who is the co-host for this year’s event, wore a papal-inspired get-up, which was a perfect look for the 2018 theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

Her outfit came complete with a Mitre cap and a cloak, and of course, she had to give us true Rih vibes with some sparkling Louboutins on her feet.

As we have seen in past Rihanna Met Gala appearances, the musician does her homework and is one of the stars who has fully committed to the themes each year. This is her seventh appearance, and she always seems to out do herself.

Check out more pics and reactions to her look below.

how Rihanna kill me and resurrect me at the same time? #YoungPope #MetGala2018 pic.twitter.com/2G4Uc6hIjC — youngFEVER (@MsTiffanyBender) May 7, 2018