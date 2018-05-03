Rihanna practically lives on the cover of Vogue, and rightfully so. She’s made noise in the fashion and beauty industry with the success of Fenty Beauty along with her forthcoming lingerie line. The Bad Gal told the fashion magazine in between her business moves, she’s cooking up a reggae album.

RiRi’s ninth album will be influenced by acclaimed producer Supa Dups, and reggae/dancehall artists Beenie Man, Sean Paul, Elephant Man and Bob Marley. The “Man Down” singer hasn’t made an entire West Indian-influenced album since her debut Music of the Sun.

Drake and the obviously awkward moment between the two during the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards also came up in conversation. Rihanna told Vogue’s Chioma Nnadi “waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part.” Drizzy congratulated his “Work” collaborator on a Los Angeles billboard a few days before he presented her with the Vanguard Award. Before handing RiRi the moon man, he gave a doting speech and tried to kiss her. Rumors of the two dating circulated and stopped just as quickly as it was reported. She said although they’re not friends, they’re also not enemies.

“We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is,” she said.

But getting back to the business, fans are salivating over Rih’s inclusive lingerie line, Savage x Fenty which is slated to be available on Friday (May 11). The 30-year-old also breaks down what it means to be a savage: The word is thrown around by men and women who want to have their cake and eat it too.

“Savage is really about taking complete ownership of how you feel and the choices you make. Basically making sure everybody knows the ball is in your court,” she said. “As women, we’re looked at as the needy ones, the naggy ones, the ones who are going to be heartbroken in a relationship. Savage is just the reverse. And you know, guys don’t like getting the cards flipped on them—ever.”

Read the full interview here.