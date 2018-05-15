Last week, news surfaced about a man breaking into Rihanna’s Los Angeles home because he wanted to have sex with her. Now, additional details have emerged about the case as Eduardo Leon has been charged with stalking. burglary, and vandalism, BBC reports.

The “Diamonds” singer has had a busy year from launching Fenty Beauty, teasing fans with new music, and dropping her lingerie line, Savage x Fenty. However, 27-year-old Leon had his own agenda when he broke into the singer’s Hollywood Hills home on May 9 and stayed for a total of 12 hours. Reportedly, the crazed “fan” tampered with the security system then entered the residence.

While RiRi was not home at the time, her assistant found the intruder and immediately called the police. Leon is from Fullerton, Calif., which is about an hour and a half from the singer’s home. He has been charged with stalking, first-degree residential burglary, vandalism and resisting arrest. According to TMZ, he broke into another home on May 4 thinking it was Rihanna’s hence why he was charged with stalking. On Monday (May 21), he will appear at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Leon has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and if convicted faces up to six years in prison.