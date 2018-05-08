In a recent interview with Sunday Times, Rita Ora accused her former label, Roc Nation, of gender-based discrimination. After two years of going back and forth in a legal battle with the company, Ora claims she didn’t feel as supported by the imprint because she’s a woman.

“I want to find the right word here, and maybe this is my interpretation,” she began, “but I do feel I got discriminated against because I was a woman. I almost felt — maybe this is just my interpretation — I could have had a better chance if I’d been male.”

Ora sued Roc Nation in 2015, stating that she lost connections or support from the company. “When Rita signed, Roc Nation and its senior executives were very involved with her as an artist,” a statement reads. “As Roc Nation’s interests diversified, there were fewer resources available and the company suffered a revolving door of executives. Rita’s remaining supporters at the label left or moved on to other activities, to the point where she no longer had a relationship with anyone at the company.”

According to Rap-Up, the label filed a countersuit the following year, which was amicably settled soon after. Amidst the “Body On Me” singer’s differences with the label, Ora said she ended business dealings with JAY-Z on friendly terms. She also addressed rumors of her possibly being the subject on Beyonce’s Lemonade cut “Sorry,” where she references “Becky with the good hair.”

“All I want to say to that is, dude, if I were BWTGH, wouldn’t I actually have to have good hair? Look at it,” she said. “It’s all weave and extensions.”

“And, I mean, Beyoncé?” she continued. “Omigod. She’s the nicest person, bestest person I have ever met in the whole industry. I’m not just saying that. I’d die for her. Nobody can ever say anything wrong about that woman in front of me. I get emotional just talking about it.”

Nonetheless, Ora remains busy with the forthcoming release of her new single, “Girls” featuring Cardi B, Charli XCX, and Bebe Rexha. The song is due on May 11 via Atlantic Records.