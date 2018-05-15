Rita Ora’s recently released track “Girls” was intended to spread positivity and represent members of the LGBTQ community. However, the Cardi B, Charli XCX and Bebe Rexha-assisted song created a schism among listeners and members of the community. The former America’s Next Top Model host took to her Twitter page to release a note for her fans, writing that her intentions were not meant to “cause harm.”

“I am sorry how I expressed myself in my song has hurt anyone,” the singer wrote. “I would never intentionally cause harm to other LGBTQ+ people or anyone… I have strived to be a contributor to the LGBTQ+ community throughout my entire career and always will be.”

Musicians Kehlani and Hayley Kiyoko, who have been open and public about their sexualities, voiced their disdain with the song, which dropped late last week. A particular lyric about red wine and girl-on-girl kissing was interpreted as alcohol being a means of creating same-sex interactions.

“Every so often there come certain songs with messaging that is just downright tone-deaf, which does more harm than good for the LGBTQ+ community,” wrote Kiyoko. “A song like [‘Girls’] just fuels the male gaze while marginalizing the idea of women loving women.”