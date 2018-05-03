Roc Nation Continues Growth With Television Division

Roc Nation continues its expedient growth as it was announced Wednesday (May 2) that the media company has enlisted accomplished producer, Patrick Reardon, to head their journey into television.

According to Variety, as the new Executive Vice President of scripted and unscripted television, Reardon will handle the logistic of Roc Nation’s TV ventures. This is something that has been an emphasis since the company’s conception and already includes partnerships with Spike TV, Netflix, Amazon, and more. Yet, by acquiring a proven talent like Reardon, Roc Nation will undoubtedly actualize this desire.

Prior to Roc Nation, Reardon proved himself as a successful content curator, executive producing Emmy-nominated series like Project Runway. However, it is his time as the co-head of television for the Weinstein Company that will prove to be the most beneficial. Not only has this corporation handled syndication for several hit series like Seinfeld, it also knows Roc Nation founder, JAY-Z, well. During Hov’s Roc-A-Fella days the Weinstein Co. handled the production of films such as Paid In Full and Reardon’s move to Roc Nation follows the success of Time: The Kalief Browder Story that earned Jay a 2018 Peabody Award.

Knowing this makes this transition appear natural for Reardon while creating a shared anticipation between fans and the new Roc Nation employee about the exciting content that is sure to come.

“Roc Nation is such an influential and dynamic company,” Reardon said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with them as they expand their brand into television.”