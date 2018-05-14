It’s safe to say that the Rolling Loud Festival ended on a high note (May 13). After DJ Khaled wrapped up his set by bringing out Diddy to praise him during REVOLT TV’s live stream, the We The Best leader said that hip-hop was about to enter another historic moment. Minutes later, Meek Mill made his grand return to the stage for the first time since his long-awaited release from jail.

Khaled was right about one thing: The entire weekend was historic in its own way. Dope ENT’s national rap festival ran a legendary victory lap through its hometown of Miami, and the biggest names in hip-hop like J. Cole, Future, Wiz Khalifa, Trick Daddy, Trina and more touched down for three days of memorable performances. Among the ecstatic sets and shocking surprises, there were several moments that brought the crowd joy despite the bipolar weather.

These are the top moments of zen from Rolling Loud 2018.

10. Saweetie Chisels Her Name In The Game

Saweetie made sure to make a name for herself in Miami. The Cali native performed her smash debut single “Icy Grl” and more deep cuts on the Audiomack platform before she crashed other stages.

9. Ugly God Performs “Water” In The Rain

Ugly god performed water and it started FUCKING POURING smh good way to leave rolling loud tho — ynnek (@yalocalflorist) May 14, 2018

The final day of Rolling Loud was a wash-out, to say the least. However, Ugly God made the best of it and killed his performance. As the rain poured down, concert-goers soaked up the water as they raged in their mosh pits for an unforgettable sight.

8. Young Dolph Drops $20K On Two Former Duke Employees

Young Dolph flew out the 2 students from Duke University who got fired for playing his music at work and gave them $20,000 on the Rolling Loud stage pic.twitter.com/95f8sj3rAR — Navjosh (@Navjosh) May 12, 2018

During his set on the Audiomack stage, Dolph made sure the young citizens who were fired from Duke University’s coffee shop received enough temporary funds to support their day-to-day.

7. Wiz Khalifa Teaches Amber Rose How To Throw Blow-Up Joints

During Wiz Khalifa’s Kush & OJ inspired set, his former partner Amber Rose stepped onto the stage to help the team throw blow-up RAW joints into the crowd. At one point, Wiz shows Amber the right way to chuck the jay away, and she succeeds with ease.

6. Lil Pump Dances To J. Cole’s Live Rendition Of “1985”

J. Cole and Young Thug both gave us a preview of what to expect during their upcoming KOD Tour. During his set, the “ATM” rapper decided to perform “1985” a cappella without a sound from the DJ. As he lays out his diss track to “mumble rappers” like Lil Pump, the “Gucci Gang” rapper was spotted dancing to the song.

CREDIT: Beth Saravo

5. The Return of Huncho Jack

Travis Scott’s fans understand how insanely lit his shows can be. During his headlining set, the G.O.O.D Music rapper got the crowd so hype that he had to defend his fellow ragers against the police (again). The mosh pit fiends became even more eccentric once one half of Huncho Jack made a surprise appearance. Midway into Scott’s set, Quavo sent the crowd into pandemonium as he made his way onto the High Hemp Stage to join La Flare for songs off their collaborative album.

CREDIT: Luka Kojima

4. Trick, Trina & Other South Florida Rappers Solidify Rolling Loud’s Residence In Miami

No rap festival in the 305 would thrive without the cosign of the king and queen of Miami hip-hop. Trick Daddy and Trina shared the spotlight with the city’s brightest during their set with DJ Nasty of 99 JAMZ on the decks. It was a historic stamp of approval from the Love & Hip-Hop stars, but they weren’t the only artists to do so. Rick Ross, DJ Khaled, Zoey Dollaz, Yung Simmie, Ski Mask The Slump God, xxxtentacion, Pouya, Fat Nick, IndigoChildRick, and more prominent South Florida rappers all hit the stage and repped for the crib.

3. N.E.R.D Personally Thanks Waffle House Hero James Shaw Jr.

Pharrell gave more praise to the 29-year-old hero from Tennessee than our own president. Williams 2020?

2. Future Stuns The Crowd With Surprise Guests Young Thug, Chris Brown, and Nicki Minaj

CREDIT: Mickey Pierrelouis/@itchyeyephotos

Future knew he had to close out the festival with a major bang. He carried out his set with cuts from Dirty Sprite 2 and HNDRXX, and other fan favorites before unleashing his all-star triad of surprise guests. His first collaborator was Young Thug, who brought “All Da Smoke.” Afterward, Chris Brown came through to bust out the dance moves with “Loyal.” Then, his biggest surprise of all, Nicki Minaj performed “Chun-Li” for the first time.

1. Meek Mill Makes His Grand Return

There was no moment sweeter than Meek Mill’s debut on the High Hemp Stage. He made it through the nightmares of jail to make his dreams of freedom come true. In between his set, the MMG rapper flashed the biggest grin possible, which was the greatest indication that he’s in a better place in life than ever before.