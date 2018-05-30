Roseanne Barr Says She’s Not A Racist Because Of ‘One Stupid Joke’
Roseanne Barr’s show might be cancelled, but Twitter users made it clear she’s not off the hook yet. Although she apologized Tuesday (May 29) for her racist comments about Barack Obama’s former aide Valerie Jarrett, Barr took it a step further to say she’s not a racist and it was “one stupid joke.”
ABC pulled the plug on Roseanne Tuesday hours after she made offensive comments comparing her to “Planet of the Apes” and the Muslim Brotherhood. Barr immediately apologized and blamed it on Ambien, an antidepressant. The drug’s manufacturer, Sanofi, retorted “racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.”
Barr is in damage control mode. She said it was a dumb joke that she seems to regret. The Roseanne star said she’s done a lifetime of work fighting for minorities in the country. Fans and friends, like Jimmy Kimmel, have flocked to her side to defend her. Kimmel said he thinks Barr could really use a friend right about now.
President Donald Trump, who became a big fan of the show once he found out Roseanne’s character was a MAGA hat-touting Trump supporter, broke his silence about the whole fiasco. CNN reports he didn’t address Barr’s actual comments but instead somehow made it about him.
“Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that ‘ABC does not tolerate comments like those’ made by Roseanne Barr,” Trump tweeted. “Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?”