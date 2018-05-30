Roseanne Barr Says She’s Not A Racist Because Of ‘One Stupid Joke’

Roseanne Barr’s show might be cancelled, but Twitter users made it clear she’s not off the hook yet. Although she apologized Tuesday (May 29) for her racist comments about Barack Obama’s former aide Valerie Jarrett, Barr took it a step further to say she’s not a racist and it was “one stupid joke.”

ABC pulled the plug on Roseanne Tuesday hours after she made offensive comments comparing her to “Planet of the Apes” and the Muslim Brotherhood. Barr immediately apologized and blamed it on Ambien, an antidepressant. The drug’s manufacturer, Sanofi, retorted “racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.”

I'm not a racist, I never was & I never will be. One stupid joke in a lifetime of fighting 4 civil rights 4 all minorities, against networks, studios, at the expense of my nervous system/family/wealth will NEVER b taken from me. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Barr is in damage control mode. She said it was a dumb joke that she seems to regret. The Roseanne star said she’s done a lifetime of work fighting for minorities in the country. Fans and friends, like Jimmy Kimmel, have flocked to her side to defend her. Kimmel said he thinks Barr could really use a friend right about now.

What @TheRealRoseanne said is indefensible, but angrily attacking a woman who is obviously not well does no good for anyone. Please take a breath and remember that mental health issues are real. The Roseanne I know could probably use some compassion and help right now. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 30, 2018

President Donald Trump, who became a big fan of the show once he found out Roseanne’s character was a MAGA hat-touting Trump supporter, broke his silence about the whole fiasco. CNN reports he didn’t address Barr’s actual comments but instead somehow made it about him.

“Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that ‘ABC does not tolerate comments like those’ made by Roseanne Barr,” Trump tweeted. “Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?”

Can you all help me get more followers here? The more I have the more my words will have weight. I am a fighter 4 FAiRNESS in all aspects of US life. I am tired of being smeared-over a stupid mistake erasing 30 yrs of activism. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018