‘Roseanne’ Got The Axe From ABC, And Social Media Is Full Of Petty Delight

Entertainment

CREDIT: Getty Images

Due to its star’s Islamophobic and racist comments geared at former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett on Twitter, the ABC reboot of the ’90s sitcom Roseanne has been cancelled.

Despite the record numbers the show received in the first season of the reboot, ABC Entertainment’s president Channing Dungey called Roseanne Barr’s comments on Twitter “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with [ABC Entertainment’s] values.”

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans,” Barr wrote after the backlash to her now-deleted tweets ensued. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”

This is hardly the first time Barr’s Twitter fingers got her into trouble; in 2013, she tweeted that Obama’s national security adviser Susan Rice (a black woman) was “a man with big swinging ape balls.”

Upon hearing the news that Roseanne was cancelled by ABC, social media couldn’t help but revel in the developments regarding the career of the outspoken comedienne, who is also an avid Trump supporter. Figures from Marlon Wayans to Al Sharpton to Shonda Rhimes voiced their opinions of Roseanne and her latest controversy. Check out some of the best reactions below.

