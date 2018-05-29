Due to its star’s Islamophobic and racist comments geared at former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett on Twitter, the ABC reboot of the ’90s sitcom Roseanne has been cancelled.

Despite the record numbers the show received in the first season of the reboot, ABC Entertainment’s president Channing Dungey called Roseanne Barr’s comments on Twitter “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with [ABC Entertainment’s] values.”

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans,” Barr wrote after the backlash to her now-deleted tweets ensued. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”

This is hardly the first time Barr’s Twitter fingers got her into trouble; in 2013, she tweeted that Obama’s national security adviser Susan Rice (a black woman) was “a man with big swinging ape balls.”

Upon hearing the news that Roseanne was cancelled by ABC, social media couldn’t help but revel in the developments regarding the career of the outspoken comedienne, who is also an avid Trump supporter. Figures from Marlon Wayans to Al Sharpton to Shonda Rhimes voiced their opinions of Roseanne and her latest controversy. Check out some of the best reactions below.

When your show got canceled, but you’re not racist. pic.twitter.com/Do2n37Akij — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 29, 2018

ABC: Your show’s a huge hit. Keep doing everything you do. But just 1 teeny tiny thing. Please stay off Twitter. Roseanne: I will. I promise. Right after this last Valerie Jarrett tweet. ABC: Great!… Wait. What? & that kids is how you snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. https://t.co/8ILgCoC310 — Warriors Will Win Another Championship! Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) May 29, 2018

My statement on the cancellation of #RoseanneBarr’s show, Roseanne. pic.twitter.com/xFkHN6Qmlz — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) May 29, 2018

Roseanne Cancelled Barr https://t.co/tqloFqVVv9 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) May 29, 2018

The terrible part is all of the talented innocent people who worked on that show now suffer because of this. #notjustice — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) May 29, 2018

It is the ultimate presumption of #WhitePrivilege to think you can call a black woman an ape…when a black woman signs your checks. #GirlBye…#DiversityandInclusion matters https://t.co/ZGsnXJokM4 — Star Jones (@StarJonesEsq) May 29, 2018

Thank you Channing Dungey!https://t.co/VIlKTF9y7Z — Viola Davis (@violadavis) May 29, 2018

you can take @RoseanneOnABC out of racism but you can’t take the racism out of @therealroseanne … https://t.co/sJs7Hn5zrn — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) May 29, 2018

Roseanne woke up with a million dollar job and lost it before lunchtime in LA. Life comes at you fast. — Touré (@Toure) May 29, 2018

Oh and make sure to let America know that emotional retribution is no longer main stream. We know where it hurts. Economic retribution is what we seek for justice. #BoycottRoseanne and its affiliates. — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) May 29, 2018