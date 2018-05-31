Call us crazy, but it appears Roseanne Barr has a hard time holding herself accountable for her actions. After her racist tweet geared at former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett went viral, the ABC reboot of her self-titled sitcom was scrapped by the network.

The comedienne turned to Twitter to retweet messages of solidarity from fans, blame the drug Ambien on her racism, and share how she fought for the rights of all people. Now, social media sleuths have discovered that the disgraced actress retweeted a conspiracy theory that Michelle Obama had to do with Roseanne being cancelled.

“According to sources ABC President Channing Dungey had a long conversation via phone with former First Lady Michelle Obama before deciding to cancel the Roseanne show,” the tweet read. “Michelle Obama was reportedly enraged and insisted an apology was inadequate……developing.”

While this isn’t plausible in the slightest, Barr is hoping to retaliate against ABC for cancelling her sitcom. “You guys make me feel like fighting back,” she wrote Wednesday (May 30). “I will examine all of my options carefully and get back to U.”

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” Dungey said in a statement confirming that Roseanne was cancelled indefinitely.

Update: Rosie took to Twitter to share how she would like to call Michelle Obama and personally apologize.