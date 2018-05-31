On Wednesday (May 30), actor Tom Arnold continued his longstanding feud with ex-wife, Roseanne Barr, with an appearance on CNN. He claimed to have predicted the cancellation of her ABC reboot, Roseanne.

After last week’s racially charged Twitter rant where she described one of former President Obama’s top aides, Valerie Jarret, as the “baby” of the “Muslim brotherhood & Planet of The Apes,” Barr received a lot of backlash, leading to her retracting her statements and apologizing to “all Americans” for her “joke.” ABC, however, was not amused or forgiving as the network chose to cease all production of the series, stating the star’s comments were “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.”

While ABC’s decision may have taken some by shock since the modern-take on this “classic” TV show was this year’s number one scripted series (6.4 key demo ratings), it came as no shock to Barr’s ex.

“I had a feeling this was going to happen when I first heard it was coming back,” Arnold, who was one of the writers of the original 1988 Roseanne series said before theorizing that Barr’s support for President Trump’s ideologies aided in her show’s demise.

“When I read her social media in the very beginning, and I saw how she was so into the conspiracy stuff with Donald Trump,” he detailed, “and so how far gone she was, and the ‘pizzagate’ and Hillary is a pedophile and Obama wasn’t born here, she was, you know, a ‘birther,’ and how crazy that was — I just knew that this would not end well.”

Arnold then went on to tell Cooper how Barr’s “joke” about Jarett being a monkey is something her “and thousands of her alt-right fans do.” He also recounted an exchange between Trump and himself that questions if the president was a fan of Barr’s as he claims or just relishing in the praise she and her show gave him.

“He’s with Melania and I’m with my wife at the time, Shelby Roos, who’s a political consultant,” he began. “And he said to me, ‘Oh my gosh, you married up in the world.’ And he goes, ‘Roseanne was disgusting…’ Like, you know what, no matter what kind of divorce you had, that’s a weird thing to say.”

Choosing to cancel a profitable show over racist rhetoric can speak to the tide of America, while also leaving some to question if Barr’s tweets have permanently hindered her career.