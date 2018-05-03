Royce 5’9″ has been on his promo for the release of his forthcoming solo album Book of Ryan. Today (May 3), Nickel reunites with his Bad Meets Evil comrade, Eminem, for the song “Caterpillar,” which will be included on Book of Ryan.

Directed by James Larese, Royce and Em stand completely still as they rap their respective verses.

“I’m tryna be number one in my son and daughter life/Uhh, all you niggas my little rapper babies/Y’all my children, y’all bit my shit and contracted rabies/Don’t you rate me next to these rapper, baby, that’s degrading,” Royce raps.

After another verse from Nickel Nine, Em flips his verse before rapping a portion of his sixteens a capella.

“You’re havin’ a little trouble fathomin’ this is actually happenin’/Like Anderson Silva back when he snapped his shin in half and then had the shit hangin’ by a flap of skin after he tried to plant the shit back on the mat again,” raps Slim Shady.

Royce teased the video earlier this week. “Caterpillar” marks the first time EM and Royce have collaborated since 2015’s Raw, from Bad Meets Evil, and and All I Think About,” a song from the Southpaw soundtrack.

Book of Rya drops May 4 and includes guest appearances from Pusha T, Boogie, J. Cole, Fabolous, Jadakiss, Robert Glasper and more.

Watch the video above.