About 25 years ago, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue released their hit record dubbed, “Whatta Man.” And on Sunday (May 20), the two groups reunited at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas to perform the decades-old hit.

Salt-N-Pepa was joined by current En Vogue members Cindy Herron-Braggs, Terry Ellis, and Rhona Bennet for the fun-filled performance, which concluded with a groovy mash-up of hits such as “Push It,” “Shoop,” and “Let’s Talk About Sex.”

Before the performance came to an end, the show’s host, Kelly Clarkson delivered some ear-candy as she crooned chorus’ with the two groups

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Salt-N-Pepa becoming the first female rap artists to hit the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton recently spoke with Billboard about their chart-topping singles.

“I remember the record company calling us — I don’t remember where I was — but calling us and telling us to look in Billboard and see that we made the Billboard charts,” says James. “And we were like, ‘Wow!’ cause that was a big, big — and still is — a very big deal.”

Janet Jackson, Salt ‘n Pepa (Spinderella), & En Vogue were some of the first artists to tackle sexuality, feminism, freedom of expression, & topics people were afraid to touch. Beyond music, they are cultural icons. So dope to see Janet be honored/& SnP & EV be recognized. #BBMAs — ☽☼ⓚⓔⓔ☼☾ (@xOMGkee) May 21, 2018

Watch the performance below.