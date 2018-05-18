UPDATE: At Least 8 Dead In Texas High School Shooting

UPDATE 05.18.18 12:15p.m. EST: At least 8 people are reportedly dead in the Texas high school shooting, The New York Times reports. Several others are reportedly injured. The injured reportedly includes at least one police officer, as well as students and administration.

The suspect, who is reportedly in police custody, is reportedly a male and believed to be a student at the high school.

***

Authorities have reportedly confirmed several injuries at a high school near Houston, Texas after a shooter opened fire on the school campus. The suspected shooter has reportedly been arrested, according to local ABC-affiliate, KSAT12.

Assistant Principal of Santa Fe High School confirms that an active shooter reportedly arrived on campus early Friday morning (May 18). The school was promptly placed on lockdown around 8a.m. EST.

One student told Houston television station KTRK that a gunman came into her first-period art class and began shooting. The student said she saw one girl with blood on her leg as the class attempted to evacuate the area. “We thought it was a fire drill at first but really, the teacher said, ‘Start running,'” the student told the station.

The school district issued a statement following the incident, saying injures have been confirmed but they wouldn’t be releasing any further details at this time. Richardson noted the shooter has been “secured” and “arrested,” although the identity has not been revealed. School officials said law enforcement were working to “and initiate all emergency management protocols to release and move students to another location.”

“We hope the worst is over and I really can’t say any more about that because it would be pure speculation,” Richardson told media outlets at the scene.

Law enforcement previously responded to Sante Fe High in Feb. 2018, after it was placed on lockdown in regards to reports of “popping sounds” heard on campus. Police determined there was no imminent threat at the time.

This story is developing.