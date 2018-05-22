Among the 10 people who lost their lives Friday morning (May 18) during a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Galveston County, Texas, one of them was a 63-year-old who worked two jobs to care for her sick husband. To help pay for his expensive medical bills, the family started a GoFundMe page and raised $103,149.

Cynthia Tisdale, a substitute teacher at Santa Fe High, was married to her husband William Tisdale for 40 years, CBS reports. William was diagnosed with fatal lung disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and when she wasn’t at the high school Tisdale also worked as a server at a local Italian restaurant chain to help pay her husband’s medical expenses, according to local newspaper The Monitor.

One of Cynthia’s sons, William Tisdale, set up the crowdfunding page asking people to donate what they can for his dad’s stem cell treatment. The New York Post reports he was “touched” and appreciative by the influx of donations after his mother’s death.

“We are still in such disbelief that anything good can come out of such a horrific event…my mom always made good come out of bad situations though and this is no different for her. The amount of love and generosity our family and father is receiving is unimaginable,” he wrote.

Cynthia worked as a teacher’s aide when the alleged 17-year-old shooter opened fire, killing 10 people, and injuring more than a dozen. The last thing the family has to remember her by is the note she left before heading off to school that Friday morning. “Had to go meet teacher. I love you. Hope you feel better today. Left you breakfast. Love, Mom,” it read.