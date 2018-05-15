Pretty soon, festival season in the U.S. will be in full swing, but don’t count out the major music happenings taking place overseas. Consider gifting yourself (and your open mind) a trip to Reykjavik, Iceland for Secret Solstice Festival. The Midnight Sun music event (2018 marks its fifth installation) is a slight departure from typical summer fest fare (Reykjavik summers don’t guarantee the blazing sun and sweatiness that’s commonplace for Coachella Valley or summertime Chi. However, expect the same level of top notch music talent from June 21-24.

Secret Solstice’s final lineup includes international icons past and present, including Gucci Mane, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic—Clinton announced he will be retiring from touring in March 2019—Steve Aoki, Clean Bandit and, for the rockers out there, Slayer. (Solstice will be both Slayer’s first and last show in Iceland.) Additional hip-hop heavy hitters include Stormzy, J Hus, 6lack, GoldLink, Earthgang, J.I.D., IAMDDB, Masego and more. Icelandic artists such as GKR, Alvia, Joey Christ, Aron Can, Young Caron and more are also set to put on for their hometown.

Secret Solstice shared the performance breakdown schedule early for attendees’ convenience.

In addition to live music, there are side events available such as a geothermal pool party (“All Day I Dream”), and intimate concerts inside a glacier (“Into The Glacier”) and in a lava cave (“The Lava Tunnel”). Check out the full festival lineup below, and see about grabbing tickets and packages for the exciting weekend here.