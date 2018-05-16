On Wednesday (May 16), the Senate voted to save the free and open Internet by reinstating the net neutrality protections previously repealed by the Federal Communications Commission.

The Senate voted 52 to 47 to stop the FCC from repealing the Obama-era rules that were put in place in order to prevent Internet providers from blocking or slowing down access to certain websites, and charging more for faster access. Mainly Democratic Senators voted to prevent the changes.

“The measure now goes to the House, where it’s not certain GOP leaders will be willing to take it up,” writes USA Today. “Even if the legislation clears Congress, it still would have to be signed into law by President Trump, who has been critical of net neutrality.”

The House of Representatives would need a majority vote of 218 to force a vote on the protections. It also appears that the FCC may have a few roadblocks along their journey to stop net neutrality; 23 attorney’s general filed lawsuits in regard to stopping the repeal.

“This is our chance – our best chance – to make sure the internet stays accessible and affordable for all Americans,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).