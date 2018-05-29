Every single day, Serena Williams provides more and more receipts as to why she is the GOAT. Earlier this month, she and her family were in London chilling with royalty at her friend Meghan Markle’s wedding to Prince Harry. Today (May 29), a little over a week later, she has secured the bag in Paris by winning another Grand Slam title at the French Open. Williams beat out Kristyna Pliskova 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 in the first round.

Not only does this mark the tennis behemoth’s 23rd Grand Slam win, but also her first since giving birth to Olympia, her daughter with husband Alexis Ohanian. Accomplishing that milestone alone is enough for celebration, but Williams made sure to turn heads while doing it.

Catsuit anyone? For all the moms out there who had a tough recovery from pregnancy—here you go. If I can do it, so can you. Love you all!! pic.twitter.com/xXb3BKDGNF — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) May 29, 2018

Serena stepped foot on the court in a sleek, shapely all black Nike catsuit and her spectators ate it all up. Her gesture was more than just a fashion slay, but a nod to all the new moms out there.

Well done, Serena. Playback her big win below.