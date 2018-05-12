Shooting Outside Of Yo Gotti Concert Leaves One Man Dead

Yo Gotti’s tour stop in Kansas City ended in tragedy when a shooting resulted in the death of one man.

Fox4 Kansas City reports the shooting happened in the parking lot across the street from Uptown Theater, where Gotti was performing. Police were called around 11:30 about the shooting. Witnesses claim the group of people were kicked out of the venue after fighting. The incident then spilled into the parking lot where roughly five shots rang out. One man was pronounced dead at the scene by police.

Former NFL player Dwyane Bowe, who performed with Gotti condemned the shooting. “We gotta do better black people,” he said. “We gotta look out for each other.”

Police haven’t released the identity of the victim nor found the person(s) responsible.

Gotti has yet to comment on the incident.