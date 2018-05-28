Snoop Dogg Shatters World Record For Largest Mixture Of Gin And Juice

Snoop Dogg pumped life into the title of one of his hit songs, “Gin And Juice” this Memorial Day Weekend. According to HipHopDX, the veteran rapper broke the Guinness World Record for the largest mix of gin and juice at BottleRock Napa (May 26).

Joined by chef Michael Voltaggio and Snoop’s famed collaborator Warren G, the trio presented the massive concoction ahead of Snoop’s performance. The 46-year-old artist shared the momentous occassion on Instagram.

Gin and juice world record. A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on May 27, 2018 at 11:09am PDT

In my @djkhaled voice another 1 A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on May 27, 2018 at 11:10am PDT

While this moment broke records, the actual melody also gathered accolades of its own. When “Gin And Juice” debuted on Snoop’s debut album, Doggystyle, it swiftly garnered the attention of the 1995 Grammy Awards (nominated for Best Rap Solo Performance) and went gold.

In a 2013 interview with MTV News, Uncle Snoop spoke on the significance his first project holds within his career and personal life. “Back then it meant a lot because it was being able to stand on my own two feet and put out a project for the first and to actually be heard and seen for who I am individually,” he said. “Now what it means, it’s an accomplishment. Looking back at it, it was very well put together. It was standards, it showed me the way to do it, the only way to do it.”

Revisit the classic tune and its video below.