Snoop Dogg recently hopped on a flight to New York City to link up with Dave East to shoot the video for their new song “Cripn 4 Life.” After dropping off albums like Bible Of Love and 220 earlier this year, Uncle Snoop decided to work with one the hottest MC’s to emerge from Harlem for his new single. The collaboration isn’t a major shock since the LBC native has been a longtime advocate of uniting the East and West Coasts with his music despite his previous affiliation with hip-hop’s most problematic label Death Row Records.

Snoop and Dave ignore their generational gap and rep their set as they go back-and-forth on the beat produced by My Guy Mars. In the accompanying visual directed by DahDah, the Doggystyle Records CEO joins East on his block in Harlem as they hit up several notable spots including the Apollo Theater. The video comes ahead of Snoop’s scheduled performance at The ‘Yo! MTV Raps’ 30th Anniversary experience, which goes down at the Barclays Center June 1.

Watch Snoop Dogg and Dave East team up in Harlem for their “Cripn 4 Life” video below.