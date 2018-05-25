Snoop Dogg made headlines thanks to his comments about Kanye West on The Breakfast Club last week, where he discussed how the controversial Chicago rapper misses and needs black women in his life. The Doggfather stopped by The View on Thursday (May 25), where he further elaborated on his thoughts about Yeezy.

“He truly misses his mother, he truly misses a black woman in his life,” the rapper-turned-gospel star told the show’s hosts. “He truly misses the ability of havin’ someone tellin’ him when he’s wrong and correcting him and checkin’ him, as opposed to allowing him to continue doin’ what he’s doin’.” West has been married to socialite Kim Kardashian for four years, and they have three children together.

Snoop believes that if West’s mother Donda were still alive, things would be a bit more controlled. He also offers up the notion that ‘Ye never processed his mother’s death fully or healthily, which makes him more prone to acting out.

“That, to me, is someone who needs help,” he continued. “To me, he’s crying out for help. Instead of me bashing him, we tryin’ to help now.”

During his interview on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, Snoop talked about how losing a parent can be difficult. “If you never lost your mother you can’t understand that feeling … You can’t be afraid to ask for help.”