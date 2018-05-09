Graduation season is supposed to be filled with cheers, laughter, and joy, but unfortunately for one high school in South Carolina, its ceremony will be rather quiet. According to a new report, friends and families have been prohibited from cheering or making any noise whatsoever during the senior graduation. And if they break the rules, they could be fined $1,000, Greenville News reports.

The absurd cheering ban was issued via a slideshow presentation ahead of the school’s graduation ceremony. “Since graduation is a dignified and solemn occasion, graduating seniors and their guests should behave appropriately,” the presentation reportedly read. “Please ask your guests not to call out, cheer, whistle, or applaud during the reading of names and presentation of diplomas. The citation for family members yelling out is $1,030.”

While the high school administration seems to be cracking the whip on the new regulation, the Greenville Police Departments says they will not be enforcing proud families as harshly as the school makes it seem. According to Police Sgt. Johnathan Bragg, families will not be penalized for “cheering, whistling, or applauding.” If someone starts yelling obscenities, that’s a different story,” Bragg said. “That would get into the ‘disorderly’ realm.”

The convocation will reportedly be held at Bon Secours Wellness Arena this month.