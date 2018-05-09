A South Carolina man’s plan to hire a white supremacist to kill his black neighbor was thwarted when he unintentionally solicited an undercover police officer. According to reports, 25-year-old Brandon Lecroy put down a $100 deposit to have his neighbor killed, hung from a tree and a flaming cross placed on his property.

Authorities received a tip that Lecroy contacted a white supremacist organization “to seek assistance with the murder of his African-American neighbor,” Shortly after, an agent made contact with him. During a March phone call what sealed Lecroy’s fate was his when he allegedly said “$500 and he’s a ghost.”

According to the Associated Press, Lecroy was arrested in April after paying the deposit for the murder and revealing he may have more people he wants to have killed. Lecroy then pointed out the neighbors home, and provided a picture of the neighbor. Lecroy paid the money “with acknowledgment that this payment was for the murder of his neighbor.” The Post & Courier also reports Lecroy wanted to obtain a “ghost gun” that was untraceable.

The would-be murderer is currently being held at the Federal Medical Center Devens prison in Massachusetts. He’s been charged with solicitation to commit a crime of violence and use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire. If convicted he faces 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.