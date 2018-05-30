South Carolina resident Brianna Lewis reported her 11-month-old daughter was kidnapped Tuesday. (May 29) Yet when deputies searched the area, they found little Harlee Lane Lewis dead in a plastic bag hidden inside a diaper box just 1,000 yards from the Lewis’ home.

The 19-year-old mother Brianna Lewis, is in custody and has been charged with filing a false report with additional charges pending.

Lewis claims she was walking to her mailbox with her baby in her arms when a man “punched her and ripped” the infant from her arms, and drove off in an SUV, according to WSOC-TV. She reported it to the police and they sent out an Amber Alert Tuesday.

Chesterfield County Sheriffs searched the area and discovered the baby’s body not far from the home. Sheriff Jay Brooks told WSOC the teen mom is the “primary suspect” and believes she made up the abduction story.

“She was home alone with that child since early this morning. Nobody heard anything. Nobody saw anything,” Brooks said. “It may be wrongful disposal of body, maybe not reporting child death, maybe murder, not sure.”

Lewis’ mugshot shows a black eye, which authorities say is a result of a car accident not the alleged kidnapper. An autopsy of the baby is planned.