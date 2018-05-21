Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman is projecting to be a film success. At the Cannes Film Festival Saturday (May 19), the provocative filmmaker received one of film festival’s top awards.

The soon-to-be released film was awarded the festival’s prestigious Grand Prix prize, which is second place to the Palme d’Or prize. Following a passionate five-minute long speech at Cannes about his feelings toward President Donald Trump, the 65-year-old filmmaker received positive feedback from jury president Cate Blanchett and fellow juror Ava DuVernay, who called the film “startling and stunning.”

BlacKkKlansmantells is based on the true story of Ron Stallworth, who launched an undercover investigation into Ku Klux Klan. The film stars John David Washington as Stallworth, Adam Driver as Flip Zimmerman and Topher Grace as David Duke, who at the time was the KKK’s grand wizard.

Lee teamed with filmmaker Jordan Peele, who produced the film. The timely movie is expected to weave in moments of the present that are similar to those in the past. It will be released in theaters Aug. 10, the one-year-anniversary of the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va.

Check out the trailer below.