Spike Lee is known to say it like he means it and at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday (May 14), it was no different. The 61-year-old filmmaker unveiled his new movie BlacKkKlansman at the annual entertainment gathering and made sure to let his feelings be known about President Donald Trump in a five-minute long monologue.

“And we have a guy in the White House — I’m not gonna say his fu**ing name — who defined that moment not just for Americans but the world, and that motherfu**er was given the chance to say we are about love, not hate. And that motherfu**er did not denounce the motherfu**ing Klan, the alt-right, and those Nazis motherfu**ers. It was a defining moment, and he could have said to the world, not just the United States, that we were better than that,” Lee said.

Lee also said that the “alt-right bulls**t” has surpassed America and become a global thing that everyone needs to wake up and see. He described the film as a wake-up call because the “fake has been trumpeted as the truth.” He ended his spiel by apologizing for the profanity but also said that what is going on should make you want to curse.

While BlacKkKlansman is a film about a black police officer who managed to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan, Lee chose to end it with a documentary montage about the recent events that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia. The movie is also dedicated to Heather Heyer, a woman who was killed during a march against white supremacy by a man who drove his car into the crowd.

He referred to what happened to Heyer as an “ugly, ugly, ugly blemish on the United States of America.” The film is produced by Get Out’s Jordan Peele and Focus Features will release the film in August, the one-year anniversary of Charlottesville’s white supremacy rally.

Check out the trailer below.