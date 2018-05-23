Stacey Abrams Makes History After Georgia Democratic Primary Win

In Georgia’s Democratic gubernatorial primary on Tuesday (May 22), Stacey Abrams beat out Stacey Evans, with no ties or question of her defeat. Ultimately, Abrams is working toward a historical claim: the first black, female, governor in the U.S. and Georgia’s first female governor, USA Today reports. Next, Abrams will advance to the November general election in a political climate predominantly run by Republicans.

Evans, through her loss, was supportive. Democrats must “find a unified voice to rally against Trump,” she declared. The change is expected to transform the House and Senate; it’s larger than the two candidates. The impact of the win was similar to the wave made by Sen. Doug Jones’ victory against Roy Moore in December.

Abrams had approximately 300,000 (76.5 percent) more votes than her competitor. Evans held 23.5 percent or 130,000 votes. The election was demonstrative of general U.S. contention regarding the newly Republican-run nation. The competing concerns have been and remain whether those who vacillate parties during every election are the priority or whether the focus should be directed at the minority voters, who have historically been less involved because they were less called upon or engaged.

Abrams is using her campaign and platform to call upon the members of informally disenfranchized people by attempting to mobilize those who’ve renounced the importance of their vote. “We are writing the next chapter of Georgia’s future where no one is unseen, no one is unheard, and no one is uninspired.” Her post-election party rallied supporters and contributed to the new feeling of hope brought about by this historical win.