Stalley has spent the last six months rolling out the most honest project of his career. Yet, like most great things in this life, Tell The Truth Shame The Devil has come to an end with Vol. 3. The first installment of his popular EP series surfaced at the end of 2017, which foreshadowed what to expect from the Ohio rapper in the new year. Back in February, Stalley unloaded seven refreshing tracks for Vol. 2 with special guest appearances from Migos and Young Scooter. Now we get to hear the final chapter of his high-profile trilogy.

In his latest body of work, the Blue Collar Gang lyricist offers up a handful of peaceful songs that hip-hop needs to survive the era of neo-racism and bigotry enabled by our president. The EP opens with a necessary track for anyone who’s looking to “cleanse” their playlists. Stalley continues to provide the relaxing vibes over production from Swiff D, Ducko, Supah Mario, Black Metaphor, Earlblack, Ric and Thaddeus with songs like “Life’s Great” and “Open Book.” The sole featured artist on the project, Skyy2ys, puts the elegant touch on the EP with her soothing voice on “Dimensions.”

The final installment also features the last part of his epic album cover crafted by Sixmau, who also painted J. Cole’s KOD album cover. Enjoy the art of telling the truth and shaming the devil by pushing play on the final chapter of Stalley’s notable trilogy below.