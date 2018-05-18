Starbucks is in hot water once again after a worker wrote a racial slur on a Hispanic man’s cup. Two weeks before the company is set to close thousands of stores in order to teach “racial-bias education,” a California man named Pedro said that the word “beaner” was written on both of his coffee orders at a La Cañada Flintridge, Calif. Starbucks.

According to Telemundo 52, Pedro (who chose not to be identified by his last name) was called by his given name when the order was ready for pickup, however, the slur was still written on the cups.

“It’s an offensive word used towards Latinos,” he told the station.

“[Pedro] paid for his order with cash, according to an unnamed coworker,” writes NBC Bay Area. “Starbucks baristas manually insert a customer’s name for their order when given a cash payment, adding to his belief that the slur was no accident.”

In an attempt to remedy the situation, Starbucks gifted the man with a $50 gift card. However, he did not accept it because “it’s like an insult overall.” The barista who is believed to have written the slur is in her 20s.

This is not the first time Starbucks is in the news for a racially-motivated incident. Just months ago, a phone video revealed two black men being arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks. The two men were reportedly waiting for a business meeting, which was supposed to occur at the store. One of the men, Rashon Nelson, was told he couldn’t use the bathroom because he didn’t purchase anything. On May 29, several locations across the country will close so that employees can participate in racial-bias training.