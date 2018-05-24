A newly released bodycam video demonstrates Milwaukee police using excessive force against NBA Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard, Sterling Brown, The Root reports. The 23-year-old was arrested at a Walgreens parking lot for an alleged misdemeanor charge of resisting or obstructing an officer (Jan. 26).

Ultimately, Brown was initially stopped over a parking lot violation. Yet the innocuous stop resulted in him being surrounded by a group of cops, thrown to the ground, and shocked with a taser. Authorities falsely accused Brown of refusing to back up from the officer who initially found his car parked across two handicap spots. They also said he became, “physically aggressive,” and that he “physically resisted officers’ attempts to handcuff him,” according to The Washington Post. However, the footage shows otherwise.

Once Milwaukee’s mayor and the police chief caught wind of the occurrence, they knew Brown was treated unlawfully and discriminated against. Mayor Tom Barrett called the incident, “disconcerting” and “disturbing.” After the police reviewed the footage, they halted any prosecution against Brown.

In wake of the unfortunate event, the NBA released a statement where Brown reflects on what happened to him, and how the occurrence is a vicious cycle that’s constantly encircling the black community.

“Situations like mine and worse happen every day in the black community. Being a voice and a face for people who won’t be heard and don’t have the same platform as I have is a responsibility I take seriously. I am speaking for Dontre Hamilton of Milwaukee, Laquan McDonald of Chicago, Stephon Clark of Sacramento, [Calif.]. Eric Garner of New York, and the list goes on. These people aren’t able to speak anymore because of unjust actions by those who are supposed to ‘serve and protect’ the people.”

Brown’s teammates and coaches defended him, and also expressed their distaste for the incident. “The abuse and intimidation that Sterling experienced at the hands of Milwaukee Police was shameful and inexcusable. Sterling has our full support as he shares his story and takes action to provide accountability,” the statement read. “Unfortunately, this isn’t an isolated case. It shouldn’t require an incident involving a professional athlete to draw attention to the fact that vulnerable people in our communities have experienced similar, and even worse, treatment.”