Sterling Hayes “Needs Nothing From Nobody” on New Single “Distress” ft. The Mind & Papi Beatz

Chicago has produced some of hip-hop’s most storied rappers and entertainers the genre has ever seen. When we think of the Windy City, the names Common, Kanye and Chance The Rapper immediately come to mind for that region’s rap world best. Sterling Hayes is looking to add his name on that elite list as well. Being connected to the same squad as Chance and Roc Nation’s Vic Mensa, with the SaveMoney crew, Sterling is blasting off to get out in front of the people with his newest single, “Distress.” The beat, which features The Mind and Papi Beatz, takes on a wide vibe that incorporates tense violins and deep 808 blasts, that ushers Sterling’s harsh reality raps where he explains touch on coping with pain.

Growing up in the Hyde Park section of South-side of Chicago, Sterling is no stranger to the hardships of ghetto life. But music seems to be the saving grace that entered his life professionally in 2014, and continued his debut project Anitdepressant which came out in 2016. Check his past work on his single, “Father’s Son” featuring Joey Purp of the SaveMoney crew. More heat is expected from the man who plans on dropping the full new project, SideFX, on May 29th.

Stream “Distress” below.

