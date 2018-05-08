Stevie Wonder joins the growing number of artists who have called out Kanye West for his highly controversial comments about slavery. Wonder recently caught up with TMZ and expressed his distaste with West’s recent social commentary.

“Honestly, you know your history, you know that’s not true,” Wonder said. “If you know the truth, you don’t listen to foolishness.”

Just a mere week ago, The Life of Pablo rapper paid a visit to TMZ’s newsroom where he said slavery was indeed a choice. “When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sounds like a choice,” he said. “Like, you was there for 400 years and it was all of y’all?”

The comment led to a heated argument between West and “Red Pill Podcast” host Van Lathan. “Kanye, you’re entitled to your opinion, you’re entitled to believe whatever you want. But there are real-life consequences behind everything you just said,” Lathan said. “…Frankly, I’m disappointed, I’m appalled, and I’m unbelievably hurt by the fact that you have morphed into something that, to me, is not real.”

Still, those within the black community feel West shouldn’t be canceled. In a recent interview with VIBE, Charlamagne Tha God—who interviewed West weeks before his controversial comments—said he must be supported instead of shunned.

“Kanye means too much to the culture. He means too much to the culture and he has too much influence. I think I read an article earlier today and there were these Alt-Right groups applauding what he said,” Charlamagne said. “When you have somebody with that big of a gun, you have to teach them how to shoot. I think right now, he’s not armed with the proper information. I want him to sit down with Michael Eric Dyson, I want him to continue to have conversations with Min. Louis Farrakhan, I want him to talk to somebody like Killer Mike. Go sit down and to people who actually have knowledge on these situations.”