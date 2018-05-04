Rae Sremmurd’s highly-anticipated album SR3MM is finally here. The triple album reportedly dropped on May 4, featuring individual and joint tracks from Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi, as well as a roster of other high-profile artists.

The album is comprised of 27 songs. Swae Lee’s portion of the project is entitled Swaecation, and is comprised of nine track . Swae Lee also links with Young Thug on one of the tracks.

Slim Jxmmi’s solo contribution, which is called Jxmtro, also includes nine tracks. It features appearances from Pharrell Williams, Zoe Kravitz, Trouble, and Riff 3x.

The remaining tracks on the project feature the rap group together. Future, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, and Juicy J, are also included on the joint portion.

In past interviews, the duo detailed the motive behind creative the lengthy project. They originally planned to release individuals projects, but ultimately decided to combine everything into one body of work. “It’s gonna be a big deal, it’s history. The world never heard this, it’s gonna be a big statement—triple disc from a group,” they previously told Billboard.

In addition to the new album, Rae Sremmurd is also heading on tour with Childish Gambino in Sept. 2018. Check out the full tour schedule here.

SR3MM is streaming on all platforms now. Listen to it below.