The Ghost is back. It’s been three years too long since the captain of the Ghost Ship delivered another superb album to roll up your plant of choice and vibe out to. After coming through with his Nickel Bag EP, the Yonkers native decided to revive the Ghost for his ninth studio album G-Host. Styles P announced the album on the eve of 4/20 when he dropped the first single “Heat Of The Night” featuring Kody. Friday (May 4), the album is finally available everywhere.

G-Host comes with 16 fresh songs from P with stand-out solo tracks like “Window To The Soul” and “Ghost Wars.” G-Host also relies on hardcore beats from producers like Scram Jones, Vinny Idol, Poobs, and Divine Bars just to name a few. Styles calls on a handful of MCs to throw down on the album like Dyce Payne, Whispers, Nino Man, Oswin Benjamin, and more. Among his comical skits, one in particular featuring the Ghost, Jacob Berger, Khardier Da God and Cris Streetz focuses on an arrogant and sketchy drug dealer named “Ronald Grump.” Sound familiar?

Although the album is already dope, fans instantly realized that neither Jadakiss nor Sheek Louch make an appearance. In 2016, P reunited with his LOX brethren for their album Filthy America… It’s Beautiful, but haven’t hopped on any new records together since. During his recent #AskGhost session on Twitter, Styles says he’ll explain the reason behind their absence in his upcoming interview on The Breakfast Club.

Will explain it when you hear me on breakfastclub #askghost https://t.co/58lvmYDmGC — ghost (@therealstylesp) May 4, 2018

Until then, stream G-Host via The Phantom Entertainment below.