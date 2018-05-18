SZA recently dropped the video for her single “Garden (Say It Like Dat),” and the Karena Evans-directed visuals look like something out of a fairytale.

In the 4-minute video, the songstress connects with Donald Glover, who plays her love interest. The two appear to share intimate moments as they trail through a rainforest. SZA also showcases her airy dance moves on the beach.

The video arrives, just days after the singer teased a short snippet on Mother’s Day (May 13). The teaser included the voiceover of her grandmother talking about staying clear of conflict and confrontation. As SZA reaches the top of the mountain in the video, she discovers her mother sitting on her throne. Her grandmother’s wisdom plays in the background as the video concludes.

It seems appropriate that Glover (aka Childish Gambino) would star in SZA’s visuals. The two previously collaborated on Gambino’s No. 1 hit, “This Is America.” SZA was featuring at the end of the video; many fans speculated that her appearance represented the Statue of Liberty or symbol of hope.

Check out the music video for “Garden (Say It Like Dat)” above.