Happy Mother’s Day from SZA.

The R&B songstress teased a brief clip on her Instagram from an upcoming video for “Garden” on Sunday (May 13), featuring not only her mother decked out in an all-white ensemble, but a timely name as the credits rolled. It appears Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) will be returning the favor by making a “Garden” appearance after SZA made a cameo in his Internet-breaking “This Is America” video.

The credits also reveal that Karena Evans directed the “Garden” visual, after also directing Drake’s “Nice For What” and “God’s Plan” videos earlier this year. The latter famously featured the rapper donating nearly $1 million to Miami residents in need.

“Garden” comes from SZA’s certified platinum debut studio album, Ctrl. Watch the teaser clip below.

This article was originally published on Billboard.