SZA Pulled From Upcoming ‘Championship Tour’ Dates

We have a touch of bad news for TDE fans.

While the record label’s massive “Championship Tour” is still underway, SZA has reportedly been pulled from upcoming tour dates due to medical complications.

TDE’s CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith announced the news on Tuesday (May 22) in a post on social media. “I got some bad news. I have to take SZA off for a few days on the tour,” he wrote. “Her vocal chords are swollen and she have to rest her voice to prevent and permanent damage.”

He continued: “We been monitoring her close and this is the reason she missed Arizona and New Mexico dates. She’ll see the doctor again in a few days and I’ll update you guys on her status.”

While Top Dawg didn’t provide any further details about whether fans – who specifically bought tickets to see the Ctrl artist – would be refunded, he mentioned that “we’ll figure out a way to make it up to you guys.”

SZA hasn’t issued a statement of her own regarding her current health. In Aug. 2017, SZA previously suspended three dates on her solo Ctrl Tour due to “unforeseen circumstances.” She later revealed she was having complications with her health.

Not all is lost though. Although SZA won’t be present at various dates, fans can still see Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Schoolboy Q, Isaiah Rashad, and the rest of the TDE lineup.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding refunds or rescheduled tour dates.