Last year’s breakout star SZA looks like she might have an uphill battle ahead of her. The rapidly blossoming singer-songwriter recently had to pull out of the TDE’s widely anticipated Championship Tour on doctor’s orders. And the condition? Vocal injury. “I got some bad news. I have to take SZA off for a few days on the tour,” Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith wrote on Twitter. “Her vocal chords are swollen and she have to rest her voice to prevent and permanent damage.”

This week, the all-star posse tour—which also includes Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, Isaiah Rashad, SiR and more—rolled into New York, and she couldn’t resist coming out for a few songs to make her East Coast fans proud. However, as much as fans loved the show and her performance in it, neglecting her medical concerns may have dug her into an even deeper hole.

Loading Loading

Loading Loading

In a now-deleted series of tweets after the appearance, she highlighted that her swollen vocal chords will take much more than a quick fix and some days off. “My voice is permanently injured. Great,” she tweeted. “Tonight was the test. That settles that.” She went on to say she needs time away to re-rank her priorities for the sake of her well-being. “I jus wanna be left alone my priorities are f**ked up. They been f**ked up. I need space goodbye.”

Here’s to hoping she gets well soon.