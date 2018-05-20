T.I. doesn’t seemed to be worried about his recent arrest as he dropped a joke about the incident just before presenting the Top Rap Song award at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

“Jeesh. Good thing they let me in here tonight,” he said Sunday (May 20). A few caught on as he went on to the hand over the award to winners Post Malone and 21 Savage for their smash hit, “Rockstar.” The entertainer was arrested Wednesday outside of his fated community in Henry County, Georgia. Many have showed support to Tip with a Care2 petition, asking investigators to drop the charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. So far, the petition has racked up over 14,000 signatures.

The rapper has called the arrest “nonsense” and “small potatoes” to fans during a Instagram Live session.

Check out the quick quip below.