T.I. received some good news today (May 1). The Atlanta rapper is nominated for a Tony Award for his involvement in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, according to Billboard.

It’s unclear what role T.I. played in the musical, but he is listed among a number of notable artists such as Yolanda Adams, Cyndi Lauper and Rob Hyman, Steven Tyler, among others. In the category of ‘Best Original Score Written for Theatre’ for SpongBob SquarePants: The Musical.

The rapper born Clifford Harris is accustomed to winning awards. The Trap Muzik rapper has won an Emmy, Oscar as well as a Tony. Tip has also won several Grammy’s including Best Solo Rap Performance for “What You Know,” and Best/Rap Sung Performance for the Justin Timberlake-assisted “My Love,” and Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for 2009’s Swagga Like Us.”

In related T.I. news, the 37-year-old linked with Kanye West on the much-talked about “Ye v. the People,” which addressed Kanye’s support of Donald Trump.