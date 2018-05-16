T.I. Reportedly Arrested For Public Drunkennesses And Disorderly Conduct

Rapper T.I. was reportedly arrested outside of his gated community in Henry County, GA on Wednesday (May 16) for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

According to WSBTV, the rapper born Clifford Harris Jr. didn’t have his key to the gated entrance. WSBTV reports that the rapper argued with the security guard, and allegedly called a friend, after the security guard refused to let him in. Eventually, the police were called. Both T.I., and his his friend who reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest, were arrested. Tip was charged with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

Unfortunately, the Trap Muzik rapper is no stranger to arrests. In 2007, T.I was arrested on federal gun charges and served a year in an Arizona prison the charges.

He has since made bail on the public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.