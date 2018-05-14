Last year on Essence’s “Yes, Girl!” podcast, Taraji P. Henson came clean about her relationship with former NFL cornerback and Super Bowl winner Kelvin Hayden. By that time, the two were dating for two years, she said. But while the actress makes it a point to keep her private life to herself, she couldn’t contain her excitement when Hayden proposed on Mother’s Day (May 13).

“I said yes y’all!!!” the Empire star posted on Instagram. It was accompanied by her hand, on top of Hayden’s, ornamented by a brand new rock. “He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!! 😩😩😂😂😂#sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!! #GODIS💍💋💋💋,” she continued.

“I’m not the type to blast my personal business, but you know, I think that it’s important for people to know that I’m happy,” she said on “Yes, Girl!” She continued, “I’m very, very happy. I just am. We’ve been together for two years. And no one would really know that, because I don’t blast my info like that, but I’m very happy.” The same could be said for Hayden, 34, who hasn’t posted about the proposal to his social media accounts yet, but the pair sipped wine happily on his Instagram story Sunday night (May 13).